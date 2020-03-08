DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County detectives are investigating after someone shot and killed a 35-year-old man in Dacula.
Police responded to Kachina Trail just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers said a group was gathered at a home after attending a funeral earlier in the day. Police said the man went outside, got into a fight with someone, and was shot in the chest. Family and friends found him in front of the house. He later died at the hospital.
The man's name has not yet been released. Detectives are interviewing people to get more information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.
