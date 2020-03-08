DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County detectives are investigating after someone shot and killed Jesse Towler, 35, of Dacula early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened near Kachina Trail just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers said a group was gathered at the home of Joey Perry, 32,after attending a funeral earlier in the day. The Gwinnett County Police Department said Perry went outside to break up a fight by firing a single shot from his handgun. The bullet hit Towler in the torso, police said.
Towler was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital from his injuries. Sunday afternoon, GCPD said Perry had been charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter over the shooting.
Anyone with more information on the shooting should contact detectives at 770-513-5300.
