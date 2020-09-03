LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying two people who allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole a gun and credit cards.
Police say the two suspects entered the vehicle while parked at a home on Range Way in Loganville. According to investigators, after the theft the male and female suspects used the the credit cards to buy gift cards at Kroger and food from the Red Crawfish Seafood Restaurant.
While they were at the restaurant, the woman allegedly stole a server's phone when he wasn’t looking, police told CBS46 News.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
