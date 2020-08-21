LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County Police officer has now been terminated after an investigation regarding his use of force during an arrest.
On August 18 officers responded to a property damage call in the 1800 block of Summit Creek Way. A woman at the location alleges two other women threw a bottle at her vehicle and threatened to beat her nine-year-old son.
Police were able to watch surveillance footage of the incident that showed the bottle being thrown, as well as one of the women retrieving the bottle before police arrived. The victim then told police she believed the women were staying at a nearby home.
When the officer went to the home he immediately recognized Kyndesia Smith from the video. While attempting to speak with Smith about the incident she began yelling. Despite several warnings to calm down and to allow the officer to ask questions, Smith continued to yell.
The officer then warned Smith he would have to place her under arrest if she continued to act out. Again, Smith ignored the warning.
Though the officer attempted to arrest Smith, he was unsuccessful due to her continued resistance. As a result she was tased and placed in handcuffs. Smith reacted by kicking the officer and continuing to be uncooperative.
As video of the arrest circulated on social media, the department began addressing the public's concerns regarding the officer's use of force.
"The police department takes all use of force seriously. All use of force cases are administratively reviewed through the chain of command. An investigation into this incident is being conducted," said the department in a released statement. "We have a long history of being transparent public servants to the citizens of Gwinnett County. We will continue to keep our citizens up to date with information on this case as the facts are collected."
The department made the decision to terminate Officer Oxford due to the results of this investigation compounded upon previously flagged incidents involving him.
The department released a statement saying, "one of our core values is courtesy. We strive to conduct ourselves in a manner that promotes mutual respect with the community and our peers. The investigation in this case has shown that Officer Oxford violated our policy and did not meet our core values. For this reason, the employment of Officer Oxford has been terminated as of August 21st."
(1) comment
Why is this is even news? Everyone on that porch obstructed an investigation and was subject to possible arrest.
Good job officer, and thanks for your service.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.