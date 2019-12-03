Gwinnett Red Roof properties under fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- One hotel chain is being called out for crime in Gwinnett County.
The Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office has told several Red Roof properties to straighten up or risk being shut down. According to the solicitor’s office, crime is not unusual at the HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Investigator Curtis Clemons said in just one year, from October 2018 to October 2019, there were more than 847 criminal incidents there.
“Trust me there’s concern, especially when it comes to the safety of our children and our elderly,” said Ledon Ware, who’s staying at the property.
Investigator Curtis Clemons said several Red Roof properties in both Suwanee and Norcross have been put on notice. In a meeting with representatives from the hotel chain on Tuesday, Clemons said they promised to come into compliance and better abide by city ordinances.
“Collectively there were a little over 1,700 incidents of criminal activity at hotels that were owned by Red Roof, so we want to bring that crime rate down, Clemons said.
And that's just in the city of Norcross alone.
After Tuesday’s meeting, several of the reps from Red Roof didn’t want to speak with the media but Red Roof Inn’s general counsel did stop to say the meeting was beneficial.
“I think we came to a great understanding and I think we’ve got a good plan in place,” said George Limbert.
Clemons said he will be meeting with the representatives from Red Roof on a week-to-week basis, then a month-to-month basis as they work to address issues.
