Like many businesses around the country, the COVID-19 vaccine may be a lifeline for the Rexall Grill in Duluth.
For the last 52 years, lunchtime has means fried catfish and pecan pie at the Rexall Grill. It's a special place, even for first time guests like Tyler Dotson. He's working a grading job near Buford Highway, but said he recognized quickly this pie was special.
"Slapping. It's just slapping," Dotson said while grinning and taking the next bite of the pecan pie.
Rexall has only had two owners in the last 50 years. The current owner, Lynda Alley, said the pandemic has taken a toll on this restaurant. Even Friday, it was a modest crowd inside the establishment. Alley has used federal dollars, loans, and even her last $160,000 for rent and supplies.
As President-elect Joe Biden plans to push Congress for hundreds of billions of dollars in loans and grants for small businesses like hers, Alley has her eye on the vaccine. She's a licensed pharmacist and said she can't understand why so many aren't signing up for the vaccine. She said once the vaccine is widely distributed, businesses like hers will finally get back to normal.
She even has a hint for those on the fence about the vaccine, consider taking it, if for nothing else than to get to have some more pecan pie.
