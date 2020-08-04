Gwinnett County schools
Gwinnett County schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Public Schools has announced its plans for transitioning to a blend of in-person and digital learning for the 2020-21 school year. 

Classes begin August 12, with all students receiving digital instruction. Gwinnett County schools superintendent and CEO J. Alvin Wilbanks said the plans were based on parents' choices. GCPS plans to begin by bringing in a limited number of grade levels first, then adding more grades on a staggered basis. 

Wilbanks said the schedule below is a best-case scenario, and student safety will be paramount in determining the pace at which the district will move. 

Starting Date

Elementary School Grades

Middle School Grades

High School Grades

Special Education

August 12

All grades digital

All grades digital

All grades digital

All classes digital

August 26*

K and 1st grade

in person

6th grade

in person

9th grade

in person

All self-contained  classes in person**

September 2*

K, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grades in person

6th and 7th grades

in person

9th and 10th grades

in person

All self-contained classes in person**

September 9*

All grades

in person

All grades

in person

All grades

in person

All self-contained classes in person**

