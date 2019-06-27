LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett Animal Welfare is offering specials during the month of July to boost pet adoptions.
The month of specials kicks off with ‘IndePETdence Week,’ with adoption fees reduced to just $4. That special runs from July 1 through July 6.
The shelter will be closed Thursday, July 4, then it will reopen Friday, July 5 with the return of ‘Free Fridays.’ The shelter will waive adoption fees on all pets every Friday during the month.
“Free Fridays have always been popular, and they help us find forever homes for the dogs and cats at the shelter,” Alan Davis, Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director, said in a press release.
Davis said the animal shelter is near capacity. He hopes families who have time off during the summer will take advantage of the opportunity to transition a new pet into their homes.
All pets adopted at Gwinnett Animal Welfare, located at 884 Winder Highway, have been vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.
For more information visit Gwinnett Animal Welfare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.