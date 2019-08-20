GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In Gwinnett County, crime and Walmart have had a close relationship, too close for comfort for Solicitor General Brian Whiteside.
”We have statistical proof that Walmart has continuous crimes 24-hours a day and has no preventive measures in place at this time,” Whiteside told CBS46.
CBS46 collected Walmart-crime stats from several Gwinnett County police departments. Shoplifting and thefts topped the lists of calls.
“Sometimes you have to look side by side because you never know when you’re going to find somebody ready to attack you or do something wrong,” said Nidiah Fernandez who was shopping with her children at the Lilburn Walmart Tuesday morning.
Police in Lilburn tell CBS46 that 70 percent of all their shoplifting calls in the last year, have come from their Lawrenceville Highway Walmart. Lilburn police report they received 206 theft and shoplifting calls from their Walmart in the last year, Duluth police received 202 theft calls from the location on Pleasant Hill Road, Snellville Police reported 142 theft calls from Walmart on Scenic Highway, and Lawrenceville police report getting 107 theft calls from the Walmart on Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville.
Those numbers do not include numerous reports of assaults, threats, and other crimes like the shooting death of a new father at a Snellville Walmart in 2018. His widow sued the store.
“Walmart is a burden on the police resources, and they don't come to court,” Whiteside said. “We send subpoenas to Walmart and the loss prevention people don't come to court.”
Whiteside has sent a letter to Walmart's top leaders asking for safety improvements. He wants Walmart to hire armed off-duty police officers to police their stores.
“Off-duty officers, as on Sunday, you have off-duty officers that police at the church,” Whiteside said. “They prevent crime now.”
Dean Dabney is the chair of the criminal justice and criminology department at Georgia State University who studies land-use outcomes. He says the Walmart-to-crime correlation is more than just a theory.
“It’s called the ‘Walmart effect’ in that you bring a Walmart into an area and it brings a lot of good things in the way of retail jobs and in the way of access to a big box retailer, but it also brings a lot of negative things in the way of housing values in the way of poverty levels, and in the way of crime,” Dabney told CBS46.
Whiteside says Walmart has acknowledged his request for a meeting but have not formally responded.
“If Walmart thinks I am picking on them then we can statistically prove that they are one of the highest crime entities in Gwinnett County,” Whiteside said. “There have been instances of public businesses having continued crime. That is called a public nuisance. They don’t take preventive measures or corrective measures there is a possibility that they can be put in court.”
CBS46 reached out to Walmart for comment and is awaiting a response.
