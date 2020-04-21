GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—A rapper and producer based out of Chicago was arrested in Gwinnett County for a series of charges.
According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Solicitor’s office, Tyree Pittman AKA “Young Chop”, was arrested on April 16 for probation violation and animal neglect.
In addition, Pittman is accused of firing a handgun in the street in front of his home, Gwinnett County’s solicitor alleged.
Pittman’s additional charges include animal starvation resulting in the death of a dog, driving without a license, and driving with an expired tag.
According to his website, Pittman has reportedly produced music for both Puff Daddy and Kanye West.
