LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gwinnett Stripers, the AAA affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are hosting a watch party for Game 6 of the World Series at Coolray Field.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tuesday night to the first 500 people. Admission and parking are free.
Seating is general admission in the stadium bowl. Snacks and drinks will be sold. No outside food or drink is allowed and the clear bag policy enforced during the season remains in place.
This is one of several watch parties going on across the area, including one at Truist Park. Click here for details on that watch party.
