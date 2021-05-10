LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett County is helping ease hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to feed Gwinnett's children during the summer.
After Gwinnett County Public Schools wraps up its meal service, the Gwinnett Summer Meals program will provide free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children 18 years of age and younger at County parks, libraries and other locations beginning June 1. Meals are also available for adults 19 years of age and older with physical or mental disabilities who are enrolled in a school-based program.
Parents or children can pick up nutritious meals from 25 locations around the county. Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last at the following locations:
Bay Creek Park, 175 Ozora Road, Loganville
Best Friend Park, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross
Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford
Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn
Club Drive Park, 3330 Club Drive, Lawrenceville
Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula
DeShong Park, 2859 North DeShong Road, Stone Mountain
Freeman’s Mill Park, 1401 Alcovy Road, Lawrenceville
George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
Graves Park, 1540 Graves Road, Norcross
Gwinnett Public Library, 3180 Main Street, Duluth
Gwinnett Public Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville
Gwinnett Public Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn
Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Lilburn
OneStop Buford, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford
OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville
Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake
Rhodes Jordan Park, Multipurpose Field, 100 East Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
South Gwinnett Park, 2015 McGee Road, Snellville
Sweet Water Park, 800 Bethesda School Road, Lawrenceville
Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road, Loganville
Gwinnett’s program is part of the Summer Food Service Program offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is sponsored by the nonprofit Georgia Nutritional Services Inc., which will provide the vendor for the meals. Funding for the program comes from the USDA.
The Summer Meals program is also hiring seasonal part-time meal compliance leaders for 30 hours per week, Monday through Friday from May to August. Qualified applicants must be 18 years or older and should have customer service, food service and general labor experience. Learn more about the position and apply at GwinnettCountyJobs.com.
Site volunteers are also needed at each location; visit VolunteerGwinnett.net to sign up.
Additionally, emergency meal kits and information will be available at each of the summer meals sites for residents ages 60 and older who need assistance with hunger, health, or mobility.
For more information, visit GwinnettSummerMeals.com or call 770-822-8840.
