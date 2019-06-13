GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Rebecca May, a computer science teacher at Paul Duke Stem High School in Gwinnett County, has been selected to participate in the highly competitive LiftOff 2019 Summer Institute taking place at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.
The program, which is sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium, takes place June 23-28 in Houston. Educators selected for the program will conduct experiments, tour facilities, and network through sharing lesson plans and ideas.
The theme is “The Legacy of Apollo” and will feature workshops spearheaded by professional scientists and engineers at the cutting-edge of space exploration. The week-long program includes a series of workshops, hands-on activities, field investigations, and presentations by NASA scientists and engineers working on various missions. After the program, educators are expected to utilize the information learned in their classrooms and to train other educators as well.
Interested teachers can learn more about LiftOff 2020 here.
