A 15-year-old boy in Gwinnett County has become metro Atlanta's youngest victim of COVID-19.
The teen is the second youngest in the state of Georgia to die from the virus, and is reported as having no underlying medical conditions. The youngest to have died from COVID-19 complications was a 7-year-old in Chatham County.
The Georgia Department of Public Health listed the teen's death on their website Friday, but the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office had not officially confirmed the death as of Saturday morning. No additional details regarding the teen's passing have been given at this time.
The teen's death comes at a time when many metro area schools have started reopening amid ongoing concerns of COVID-19 exposure. Some schools in other counties have already seen their doors closed temporarily after multiple positive coronavirus cases.
