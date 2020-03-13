GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County teen is facing serious charges after police said he committed an armed robbery.
According to Gwinnett County police, Tavares Barnett, 17, was charged with robbing a Chevron gas station at the 1200 block of Scenic Highway.
During the course of their investigation, Gwinnett County police said they identified Barnett as the suspect and went to him at his home.
Barnett was not inside of the home when officers arrived, however, Barnett was seen walking down Webb Gin House Road, police said.
Gwinnett police reported they arrested Barnett after a foot chase and he was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
