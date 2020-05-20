GWINNETT CO. (CBS46) – In a sign of moving things back to normalcy, Gwinnett County has resumed some county in-person operations.
According to a press release, the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has reopened its Customer Care walk-in facility located at 684 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
Several safety precautions have been implemented to preserve social distancing protocols to protect customers and workers, the release stated.
In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, visitors can expect the following:
- The lobby is limited to nine guests at any given time.
- The entrance is staffed with a Customer Care representative to assist in maintaining social distancing requirements.
- Pathways have been designated as one-way to reduce contact between visitors.
- Signage in both English and Spanish has also been strategically placed inside and outside the lobby to facilitate with entry and exit of the area.
- Markers have been affixed to the floor to assist visitors in maintaining a 6-foot separation from each other and Customer Care staff.
- Visitors are encouraged to wear masks while in the facility.
Customers are still encouraged to use phone, online and drive-thru services as alternatives to entering the facility.
“Customers should contact the Water Resources Customer Care team directly for account options if they have been impacted by COVID-19 and are having difficulty paying their bill”, officials wrote.
To make a payment on a customer account (please have your account number and/or a copy of your most recent bill):
- Online: www.gwinnetth2o.com/paymybill.
- Over the phone: 678-376-6800, Option 1
- In person: Customer Lobby/Drive-thru 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
