TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) – A Gwinnett County man is dead, and his wife is in custody following a deadly domestic incident.
Gwinnett police responded to the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they they found Brett Zachary, 53, dead from a stab wound.
The homicide unit responded to the scene and spoke with man’s wife, Roxanne Woodard-Zachary, who they say admitted to stabbing her husband during a domestic altercation inside the home.
Woodward-Zachary, 51, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with voluntary manslaughter.
