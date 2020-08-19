Roxanne Woodward-Zachary

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) – A Gwinnett County man is dead, and his wife is in custody following a deadly domestic incident.

Gwinnett police responded to the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they they found Brett Zachary, 53, dead from a stab wound.

The homicide unit responded to the scene and spoke with man’s wife, Roxanne Woodard-Zachary, who they say admitted to stabbing her husband during a domestic altercation inside the home.

Woodward-Zachary, 51, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

