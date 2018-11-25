Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) A family of seven no longer has a home after a fire caused by improper disposal of ashes from a charcoal grill.
Gwinnett County Fire arrived to the scene of a two-story residence with its roof engulfed in flames in the 700 block of Parc River Boulevard NW at approximately 7:75 p.m. Fire investigators say the fire started in a trashcan on the side of the house where ashes from the grill were located.
A single-family located to the left of the residence sustained damages from exposure to the flames.
A total of 35 firefighters fought the flames for 25 minutes. Luckily, neither families were inside of the homes at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
For information on home fire safety, contact Gwinnett County Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or email fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.
