GWINNETT Co., GA (CBS46)—The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office unveiled a memorial monument honoring a man instrumental to the Gwinnett Jails Dogs Program.
Gwinnett Sheriff Butch Conway unveiled the monument on Tuesday in front of the sheriff’s office.
The monument honors the legacy of the Society of Humane Friends of Georgia founder, Dennis Kronenfeld.
Sheriff Conway said The Gwinnett Dogs Program would not exist without the sheriff’s partnership with Kronenfeld .
“Dennis recently passed away after a lengthy health battle that didn't stop him from rescuing every animal he could in our county until the very end.
We know Dennis is proud of his wife JoAnn, who is at the helm to continue their rescue efforts", Sheriff Conway said at the ceremony.
To learn more about the dogs and cats available for adoption with the jail program, please visit https://bit.ly/2RVno2N
