NORCROSS (CBS46) A man from Winder was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident early Monday morning in unincorporated Norcross, Gwinnett County Police said.
Shawn Strackbein, 47, was driving westbound on Langford Road near Corner Oak Drive when he lost control of his GMC Safari while navigating a curve in the road.
The SUV ultimately struck a curb, rolled and landed on its side. Strackbein, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle. He succumb to his injuries at the scene.
His family has been notified of his passing.
