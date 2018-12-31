Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Two teens are dead after an accidental shooting turned suicide in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County Police say the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Riverlanding Circle. Two juveniles were found at the scene. At this time it appears the shooting was accidental and then suicide.
At least four teens were gathered at the location, when one produced a gun. Police say one male victim was found deceased in a makeshift shed.
The other three teens fled the scene, with one calling 911.
Responding officers were attempting to located the teens when they heard a single gunshot not far from the shed. The second victim was then located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Names of the victim's will be released pending next of kin contact.
