NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - Two days after a fiery crash that shut down Interstate-85 at Jimmy Carter Boulevard, witnesses like Atlanta radio producer Nicky D with Rock 100.5 are still in shock.
“The entire interstate was engulfed in just one huge flame,” Nicky D said. “I’m a veteran so the best way I can describe what I saw was like war, a war zone.”
Investigators said a fuel truck slammed into the back of a stopped car in the second to right lane on I-85 North at Jimmy Carter Blvd. killing both drivers. The parked car had just been involved in a separate accident.
The crash caused a massive explosion which was captured on video by the manager of the Best Price Furniture store across the street.
“Never have I seen an accident of this intensity. This was crazy,” Baba said.
It turns out the crash caused multiple explosions after a flammable liquid from the tanker truck drained into the sewer, causing the fire to spread underground. The Mattress Firm nearby opened its doors for victims.
“They were just trying to bring people in out of the cold, so a lot of people were shaken up and scared, so they brought them in and offered them water. They let them lay down on the mattresses just to calm their nerves because people were very, very shaken up about it,” Nicky D said.
On Monday, county workers cleaned out the sewer line, while engineers checked the integrity of the charred roadway.
“I just have never seen anything like this in real time,” Nicky D said.
GDOT crews made repairs to the roadway. The damage required emergency repaving on I-85. Investigators tell CBS46 News Emerald Lynn and Yonas Worku did not survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.