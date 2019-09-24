COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Participants of a weight loss program say a local gym owner took $500 from each of them for 'accountabililty.' The problem now is that the gym has closed, and the owner is nowhere to be found.
CBS46's Melissa Stern spoke with a woman who says she was scammed and now wants to warn others.
Sarah Sanders saw a Facebook ad for Daniel Wilson’s Fox Fitness Challenge in August.
“I was there to lose weight, not be jerked around,” said Sarah Sanders, one participant in the Fox Fitness Workout Challenge.
It was for a free six-week challenge – but each participant put down $500 to be held accountable. They were told they would get the money back when they met their goals.
“Money is a motivator and they want you to lose the weight,” said Sanders.
She said dozens of people paid, weighed in, started a meal plan, and thought their six-week challenge was beginning. But after a couple cancelled classes, and closing the gym for a family emergency, no one heard from Wilson again.
“So, we’re all just kind of sitting there wondering,” added Sanders.
After about a week of silence, Wilson finally posted on social media.
“Just saying, you know, that he had been evicted for living in his gym. That he was sorry,” Sanders added.
In the post, he told participants he would eventually reopen, but Sanders said he’s cut off all contact with them and his phone number is disconnected.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern stopped by the gym herself, and also couldn’t get in touch with him.
“I think it’s really messed up,” Sanders said, “Why would you do that to somebody who’s just trying to better themselves?”
Sanders filed a police report with the Coweta County Sheriff’s office but was told it was a civil matter.
Other reviews on the Better Business Bureau website show a pattern of unhappy clients. Many reviews show they never got the deposit back even though they completed their challenge.
Sanders said Wilson is a good salesman and that his hook is preying on vulnerable people:
“People like me who want to lose weight to get back healthy, people recently divorced and want to get feeling better about themselves,” said Sanders, “There may still be people that are being roped in.”
As of Tuesday, his website is still active, and people may be signing u. Sanders said she’s just warning others so what happened to her, doesn’t happen to anyone else.
