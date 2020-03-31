Metro Atlanta gym open for business amid coronavirus pandemic

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- You can't get into any of the Metro YMCAs now. LA Fitness is closed. So is Planet Fitness.

But employees at Workout Anytime in Johns Creek say they're staying open.

Per the governor's order the gym only lets nine people in at a time. But even under social distance protocols, we witnessed customers and staff at this small gym in close proximity.

"I think it becomes a high risk because of the social nature," says Dr. Stephanie Miles Richardson of the Morehouse School of Medicine. "People are more likely to linger. The exertion from working out may be more likely to liberate respiratory droplets."

Workout Anytime's corporate office is leaving it up to franchise owners whether to stay open or not. But the city of Johns Creek may have the final say. It is holding an emergency meeting tomorrow night to decide which businesses will remain open.

