DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some gyms are reopening after making modifications to keep both staff and fitness buffs, safe.
Clarity Fitness in Decatur reopened on Monday. When guests first walk in, they have their temperature checked and must be wearing a mask. Then, they must wash their hands.
While working out, hand sanitizer is out and available. There are also sanitation wipes which must be used to wipe down equipment before and after use.
Every other fitness machine must be blocked off so users can maintain social distancing.
Nick Miller, a member at Clarity Fitness, says he's happy to be back in the gym. "It's definitely a stressful time right now so working out really you know helps you get your mind off everything day to day," said Miller.
After checking out all the new safety measures, Miller says his reservations faded away. "It makes me feel safe," he added.
Here's a full list of safety guidelines for Georgia businesses: https://www.georgia.org/covid19bizguide
