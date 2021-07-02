ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- H&M proudly presents the the Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour across multiple cities in the U.S. this July.
H&M’s support will help to highlight Black Women business owners and further assist the nonprofit’s mission of empowering, educating, and inspiring Black Women and the people who support them.
The tour kicked off on July 1, 2021 in Atlanta with an open-air market next to H&M’s Atlantic Station store, featuring 10 local vendors.
A variety of businesses will be featured, including Harper and Charlotte, Print'd, Kindred Paper Company, Dope Pieces Puzzles, SamCol by Hicks, StepStitches, BookedBag, Raeskin Essentials, VigorWicks Candle Co, and Kate Lynn & Adwoa.
The products sold range from skincare and stationary, to home accessories and more.
Buy From a Black Woman is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher that connects nearly 600 Black Women owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping them flourish.
While Black Women have been starting businesses at an increasing rate, annual sales for Black Women Business Owners are five times smaller than all Women-owned businesses due to lack of support and awareness, which makes the work of Buy From a Black Woman so important.
The Inspire Tour is meant for those who are searching for options in a world that limits their voices, and to showcase the victories in their community. H&M USA is committed to using its platform to support economic participation and growth, because when Black Women and their businesses flourish, communities thrive.
The tour will continue to travel across the country, stopping in 15 cities.
A complete list of cities included on the Inspire Tour can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.