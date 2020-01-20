HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Habersham County woman is facing murder and child cruelty charges following a fatal stabbing at a home in Mt. Airy on Saturday.
Deputies were called to the home on the 300 block of Ben Lowdermilk Road and found 37 year-old Joshua Matthew Canady lying on the floor.
Kayla Marie Parker, 31, as well as two juvenile children were also found at the home.
Canady was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
On Sunday, deputies arrested Parker and charged her with one count of murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence as well as two counts of cruelty to children.
She's currently in the Habersham County Detention Center.
