ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's Home Improvement have come together for a special build project during International Women Build Week March 3-8.
Atlanta Habitat said one in six families have to make the difficult decision between securing housing and paying for food, health care, childcare, education and reliable transportation.
To help lower-income homeowners with their housing needs, both organizations and 25 volunteers came together Friday to finish exterior home improvements of an Atlanta home at 186 Gibson Street Southeast through Habitat's 'a brush with kindness' program.
Lowe's volunteers were dispersed into teams where they worked with the homeowner to paint the exterior from red to a modern gray.
The Lowe’s partnership with Habitat started in 2003.
Since then, the company has committed more than $71.1 million to support the nonprofit, impacting the lives of Habitat homeowners worldwide. Lowe's support of Habitat’s Women Build has helped build, renovate or repair more than 5,325 homes with the support of more than 138,000 women volunteers.
