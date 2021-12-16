LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — In the city of Lawrenceville, off West Pike Street, a popular Mexican restaurant failed to make the grade on its last routine health inspection.
Hacienda Bar and Grill in Gwinnett County scored 67 points and a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory. The report says containers of salsa were stored uncovered in the cooler. Plus, there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine and on drink nozzles. And an employee handled raw chicken and then tortillas without changing gloves.
The manager, Fabian Lopez, told us his team dropped the ball the day of the inspection, which is unusual for a place with a history of good scores.
Lopez took us into the kitchen to show us how they’d cleaned up their act and made sure everything was back in order.
“Everything is under control right now,” Lopez said. Hacienda Bar and Grill received 97 points and an “A” on a reinspection.
There were several other good scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. In Cobb County, Moxie Burger on Shallowford road in Marietta scored 93 points. In Dekalb County, King’s Southern Delight on Redan Road in Stone Mountain picked up 95 points and in Fulton County, Steamhouse Lounge on West Peachtree Street in Atlanta earned 97 points.
Meanwhile, in Johns Creek, Hen Mother Cookhouse on Jones Bridge Road received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they received three in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
They’re family owned and operated and have been in business for four years. They have several good items on their menu like their one-of-a-kind pancakes, omelet with a homemade biscuit, chicken and waffles, French toast, avocado toast, market hash with the eggs sunny side up, and BLT with the sweet potato fries.
Boy that’s good!
