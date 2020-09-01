GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The new school year is anything but normal, as are the violations by students.
“There has been some nudity, things of that nature which Gwinnett County Schools will not tolerate,” said Director of Community and Media Relations Bernard Watson.
Seven schools in total in Gwinnett County have seen offenses citing pornography, profanity and even sexual harassment as some of the violations.
While it is the state’s largest school district it’s not the first to deal with students looking at pornography during virtual classes. A few weeks ago, Henry County Police put out a scathing warning to students engaging in such activity.
And just a few days ago, Clayton County Schools sent out the following warning to students behaving badly.
“If we see something that’s threatening or if we see something that’s grossly out of the ordinary what we’re doing is sending officers over," said Safety and Security at Clayton County Chief Thomas Tarwick Jr. "We’re coming over and having some conversations about what we’re monitoring and what we’re seeing.”
Gwinnett County Schools also said they are investigating a number of hacking incidents.
#Exclusive #Gwinnett County #Schools says they are actively investigating criminal activity that saw hackers enter virtual classes at a number of schools. Details @CBS46 #crime #Atlanta #BackToSchool2020 #Zoombombing pic.twitter.com/eC2r2gZIit— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 2, 2020
“We’ve also had some incidents where people got onto the Zoom call who weren’t apart of the school,” said Bernard.
Known as ‘Zoom bombing’ the FBI has been warning schools across the nation to stay alert and bolster cyber security.
The school district said there have been a total of seven incidents that they have looked at, suspecting criminal activity such as hacking. Two are currently still open and being actively investigated.
They said for the most part all students have been acting appropriately, but explained even one case is too much and will do all they can to reprimand and investigate.
“We take the safety of our students very seriously and we are doing and will continue to do all we can to ensure teaching and learning is not interrupted whether that is in-person or online,” said Bernard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.