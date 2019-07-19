LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hackers struck again in the state of Georgia, this time the Lawrenceville Police Department was the target.
Lawrenceville police believe they were specifically targeted in this ransomware malware hack. Yet, one question continues to linger: Is the public safe?
“Over the weekend we discovered that we were having some problems with our computers,” Lieutenant Jake Parker said.
On Monday the IT department took a closer look. Lieutenant Jake Parker of the Lawrenceville police told CBS46 they were surprised at what they found.
“In a ransomware attack such as this, certain data files that you use very frequently are encrypted by whoever this party is, so then you can't access them anymore,” Parker explained.
That doesn’t mean Lawrenceville is lawless until this hack is sorted out.
“As far as public safety is concerned, we’re still functioning, we’re still able to do our jobs as just requiring officers to have to use a pen and a paper more," said Parker.
For now, the old school method of policing will also have to be used while on patrol.
“The way the in-car terminal communicates with the state's computer for drivers licenses and license plates on vehicles is used so the officer could run from the in-car computer, now they’re having to radio it in,” Parker added.
As for in-house communications, the department's emails are down. Accessing certain online case files is a problem. However, the good news is the department backed up files before the hack, but there is still an issue.
“I don’t know how frequent they do the back up so I don’t know if it’s a weeks worth of data that would be completely lost or months but there is a back up,” said Parker.
Moving forward changes will be made.
“Something like this if you don’t learn a lesson from it you’re going to make the same mistake,” Parker said.
Parker added right now City Hall is deciding whether to pay the ransom once the hacker provides an amount or rebuild the entire system from the ground up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.