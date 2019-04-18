ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Weather Channel experienced a malicious software attack early Thursday morning.
They were quickly able to restore the programming issue through backup mechanisms.
According to The Weather Channel, Federal law enforcements are investigating the issue.
The station is now back on air.
