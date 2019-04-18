The Weather Channel software attack
MGM Online

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Weather Channel experienced a malicious software attack early Thursday morning.

They were quickly able to restore the programming issue through backup mechanisms.

According to The Weather Channel, Federal law enforcements are investigating the issue.

The station is now back on air.

A tweet from The Weather Channel

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.