JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) – Hailey Bankhead typically has a packed agenda of activities ready to go when she visits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
“I normally sit down and paint with them or do arts and crafts with them so that we can interact,” she said. “It makes me feel good.”
But the coronavirus pandemic has put a dent in those plans.
Still, the 12-year-old is determined not to let the young patients down so each month with the help of her mom, Heather, they drop of Hailey’s Hope bags at hospitals like Scottish Rite.
The bright orange bags contain goodies for the young patients and their families – to make sure they know someone outside the hospital cares.
“They have games and stuff in there. And maybe if they've forgotten something at home, they have toothpastes, and toothbrushes and hair stuff,” she said.
Hailey knows what it's like to be a patient.
At just 5 years old, she was diagnosed with a rare kidney tumor.
What followed was months of chemo, radiation and several surgeries to remove her left kidney and a chunk of her lung.
“I had tubes going all through my nose and stuff,” said Hailey. "I was in and out of the hospital. I remember them having to carry me because I was weak, and wheelchairs, and everything...it was a lot."
Childhood cancer is the third leading cause of death amongst kids in Georgia.
Hailey’s mom, Heather Bankhead said she and her daughter came up with the idea for Hailey’s Hope Foundation inside her hospital room.
Bankhead said learning her child had cancer put her life on hold.
“Your life completely stops and you live day by day, hour by hour,” Bankhead said.
She said there was no time to prepare – and she often found herself forgetting things to bring to the hospital like pens and paper, or a toothbrush – and depending on her friends and community for support.
“It was four of us in one hospital room, and once we got there we didn't have anything,” she said.
They started the foundation in 2013 with a 5K fundraiser, since then its grown to include monthly activities like arts-and-crafts day and an annual Christmas party.
While the pandemic forced Hailey to push back her fundraisers, but she said she's determined to keep her foundation running.
Hailey recently received the Prudential Spirit of the Community Award, and was given $2,500 for her efforts.
“From everyone that has given back to me. From like people who support the foundation, and i just want to give back to other people,” she said.
Hailey’s Hope Foundation needs donations, including gift cards, toiletries and toys.
If you’re interested in helping, click here.
