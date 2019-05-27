ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Eight cities in eight days. That's a grueling schedule for anyone. Imagine it running a half-marathon in each place.
That's exactly what a team of active and former servicemen called Shepherd's Men did.
The journey started on May 19 in New York City where they climbed 80 stories of the Three World Trade Center with NYC Fire Department members. They finished on Memorial Day in Atlanta.
The run, which they have done every year since 2014, is to raise awareness about suicide among veterans. It's also to raise money for the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. It helps veterans who suffered brain damage and post-traumatic stress from military service post 9/11.
The Shepherd's Men raise money all year for the center. You can donate here.
