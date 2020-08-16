HALL CO (CBS46)—Hall County officials have announced their plans for youth sports.
According to officials, youth baseball and soccer will move forward with practice over the next few weeks and games will begin the first week of September.
A county spokesperson said both season will end no later than November 8.
Assistant Hall County Administrator Zach Propes said “safety protocols for players, coaches, officials, parents and spectators, as well as operations for Hall County park baseball facilities and the Allen Creek Soccer Complex, have been drafted and are in alignment with best practices from the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Public Health and youth sports organizations.”
Below are a few examples of health and safety protocols that will be required as a part of the modified sport seasons:
• All practices and games will follow all local and state directives regarding the number of people allowed to gather in one place.
• Time between practices and games will be added for cleaning and disinfecting.
• Hall County Parks and Leisure will suspend all activities at any point if GHSA and/or the Hall County School District suspends, delays, and/or cancels fall sports.
• Bleachers will not be available due to social distancing practices.
• Dugouts and restrooms will be disinfected periodically.
• Game balls will be disinfected between innings.
• No food or concession sales will be available.
• Hand sanitizer stations will be available with at least 60% alcohol.
A complete list of health and safety protocols that will be required can be found at ready.hallcounty.org.
Anyone interested in signing up for youth baseball through Hall County Parks and Leisure can do so at www.hallcountysports.com. Youth soccer sign-ups are available at www.lsasharks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.