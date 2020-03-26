HALL CO., GA (CBS46)—Hall County officials said building inspectors are working to balance the needs of builders throughout the county as well as the safety and security of its inspectors as the nation deals with coronavirus (COVID 19).
According to a press release from Hall County officials, the counties’ building inspections division will continue to operate near full capacity, however, the office remains closed to the public.
Staff will continue to be available through phone or email during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Building inspectors will also continue working in the field; however, they will be following the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations for social distancing, including keeping a 6-foot distance between themselves and any contractor or property owner on site.
"Our goal is to exceed the public's expectations during this uncertain time," Hall County's Planning & Development Director Sarah McQuade said. "We are doing what we can to keep development moving forward in a way that is safe for all involved."
For information on building permits, please click:https://www.hallcounty.org/207/Building-Inspections
For general questions, please email Hall County Chief Building Official Lamar lcarver@hallcounty.org or call the Building Inspections Division at 770-297-2650.
