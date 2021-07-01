HALL COUNTY (CBS46)—A Gainesville man is facing over 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hall County deputies arrested Fenton L. Potter, 18, at his Westwood Trail home on June 25. During his arrest, investigators seized several electronic devices from Potter’s home.
Detectives began investigating Potter after they allegedly received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A sheriff’s spokesperson said Potter reportedly transferred at least 11 images of child pornography to his Tumblr account between March 25 and March 25, 2021.
Before Potter’s June 25th arrest, he was out on bond on an unrelated case. A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies arrested Potter on June 21 for statutory rape and electronic exploitation of a minor.
“According to initial details of the earlier case, between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 30, 2021, Potter engaged in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with the female victim who was under the age of 16,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. Detectives allegedly found two pornographic videos involving children on Potter’s device.
Detectives said additional charges are possible following the forensic processing of his electronic devices.
Potter bonded out of the Hall County jail on June 26 with a $45,500 bond
