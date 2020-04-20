HALL CO., GA (CBS46)—The Hall County Animal Shelter is now giving potential pet lovers a new way to adopt a fury friend.
According to a press release from the Hall County Animal Shelter, they are now allowing online pet adoptions.
"These animals have been loved and cared for by shelter staff over the past few weeks," said the Animal Shelter's Program Coordinator Stephanie List.
"During that time, we've come up with some ideas about ways we can help these pets find their forever homes while also protecting the public and our staff during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Photos and information about each shelter pet are available on the Hall County Animal Shelter's website.
"Once an applicant submits their form, they will be allowed to schedule an appointment to see one animal between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Mondays through Thursdays," List said.
Visits are available by appointment only. Appointments may be made by contacting Adoption Supervisor Trey Garcia at 678-450-1587 or tgarcia@hallcounty.org.
In light of social distancing policies, only two members of the adoptive family will be able to attend the visit, which will take place in the kennels outside the shelter.
Additionally, members of the public will not be allowed inside of the shelter for any reason during the adoption process.
