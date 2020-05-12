HALL CO., GA (CBS46)—Hall County Elections officials are implementing new safety procedures as they recruit poll workers for the upcoming election.
"We are working hard to make sure our poll workers and our voters are safe as they head to the polls," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said. "The democratic process is incredibly important-even in the midst of this national health pandemic, and we need people who are willing to help us facilitate that process in a safe and careful way."
"Each person in a precinct will be required to maintain six feet of distance between others," she said.
In addition, hand sanitizer will be available as voters enter and exit the polling place, and poll workers will be sanitizing machines between each voter, a press release stated.
"We have also set up virtual training opportunities for poll workers who have previously worked with us," said Wurtz.
Another added procedure official noted, signage has also been ordered, encouraging poll workers and voters to remain socially distanced, to cover their mouth when they cough, to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask if they have one.
The press release reported the following:
- Poll workers are needed for Election Day, June 9
- Poll workers are also need for early voting, which begins May 18 and runs through June 5.
- Early voting will be held at Gainesville Exploration Academy (located at 1145 McEver Road in Gainesville)
- Early voting will be available at Spout Springs Library, North Hall Community Center and East Hall Community Center during the third and final week of early voting, June 1- June 5, as well as for statewide Saturday voting on May 30.
- Poll workers are paid between $9 and $11 per hour depending on job assignments.
- Poll workers must be 16 years of age or older, a Hall County resident and a U.S. citizen.
Also, according to an election official, there is a critical need for poll workers in general, but, as always, anyone who is fluent in Spanish is specifically encouraged to apply.
Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker is asked to contact Paige Thompson with the Hall County Elections Department at 678-696-2505 or pathompson@hallcounty.org.
In addition, a Poll Official Application can also be downloaded here.
A complete list of answers to frequently asked questions regarding the upcoming election can be found here.
