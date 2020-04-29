HALL CO. (CBS46)—Hall County officials announced its plans for a phased-in reopening after shutting down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall County government facilities closed to the public because of the pandemic will begin reopening to citizens on May 18, according to a press release from the county.
"We have spent a tremendous amount of time discussing this matter with local health officials and other government entities," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "The reopening of these facilities will be carefully planned in an effort to follow the Centers for Disease Control and White House's guidelines and best practices and to remain in compliance with Gov. Kemp's executive order."
Officials said not all Hall County buildings will open to the public; the county will open more buildings as the data permits.
"We are currently researching various business methods, such as meetings with the public by appointment only, to keep both our employees and our citizens safe," he said.
The Hall County Government Center, Hall County's community centers, libraries, park pavilions, playgrounds, and park restrooms will remain closed.
The Hall County courthouse will continue to operate under its own judicial order.
The Hall County Landfill, Recycling Center and compactor sites remain open but employees will be required to continue practicing social distancing.
To conduct county business online, officials are asking the public to log on to hallcounty.org.
