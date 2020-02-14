HALL Co., Ga (CBS46)—Hall County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for almost two weeks.
According to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff’s office, Brian Ferguson, 33, was last seen by family members on February 1.
At that time, Ferguson reportedly told family members “he just needed to go clear his head”.
Ferguson’s truck was located in the area of Bakers Bend Drive and Yellow Creek Road, however, there was no sign of Ferguson, authorities posted.
Sheriff’s officials reported the truck was left at the location on February 8 with a flat tire.
Anyone with information on Brian Ferguson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Joey Ayers at (770) 533-7187.
