HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Hall County home went up in flames Monday afternoon in the 5500 block of Radford Road.
Fire crews responded to the blaze around 4:20 p.m. Once on the scene, crews worked to extinguish flames that had engulfed the 1,500 square foot home. Despite the extensive damage caused to the home, no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.