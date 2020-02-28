HALL Co. GA (CBS46)- Voters participating in early voting for the presidential primary will have expanded locations and hours in Hall County.
Early voting in the presidential primary begins on Monday in localities across Georgia.
This time, in Hall County, voters will have more options when and where to cast their ballots.
"Early voting will continue as usual during its first two weeks, March 2- March 13, with polls open at the Hall County Government Center," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said.
"During the third and final week of early voting, voters can cast their ballots at the North Hall Community Center, the East Hall Community Center and Spout Springs Library, in addition to the Hall County Government Center."
Polls will open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday, March 14, polls will open at the North Hall Community Center, East Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library and the Hall County Government Center as a part of statewide Saturday early voting.
For more information, please read https://bit.ly/2PxJE29.
