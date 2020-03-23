HALL CO., GA (CBS46)—Hall County is the latest government to close its doors in an effort to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19).
According to a press release, Hall County shut its doors to the public on Friday, March 20, and they will remain closed until at least April 3.
In addition, a March 26 scheduled work session with the board of commissioners was cancelled until further notice.
"As we continue to learn about the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are constantly re-evaluating our practices and procedures to ensure they are in step with the White House and Centers for Disease Control's guidelines," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "The first priority of the Hall County Board of Commissioners is the safety of our employees, visitors and citizens."
All public buildings in Hall County will be closed to the public, including the government center, the community center, libraries, park pavilions, park restrooms, and the Senior Life Center.
The Hall County Animal Shelter has closed to the public; however, staff will continue to care for the animals on a daily
Online motor vehicle services, including vehicle registration renewals, the payment of insurance fines, etc. are available via the "Online Payments" button on Hall County's website, www.hallcounty.org.
Citizens can pay their property taxes and renew their business license at the “Online Payments” option as well.
