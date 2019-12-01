GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hall County Firefighters were called to the 5400 Block of Smallwood Drive in Gainesville around 8 a.m. for a mobile home fire.
Initial callers reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.
The first arriving units said that the mobile home was fully involved with fire.
Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the fire.
After the fire was put out, 2 victims were located.
The victims have been identified as 40 year-old Jesse Hines and his 9 year-old son Jesse Hines Jr.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.