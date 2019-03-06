HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Cats found roaming the streets of Hall County will soon be caught and put through a new program.
Best Friends Animal Society says their Best Friends Cat Program will spay/neuter, vaccinate and release the cats back into the community. The goal isn't to get rid of feral cats, but instead to prevent the population of feral cats from increasing.
Danielle Busch, Hall County Animal Shelter program coordinator, says the program is beneficial for all parties involved.
"We can help control the pet population while simultaneously decreasing the number of non-live outcomes at the shelter," adds Busch.
Best Friends Animal Society also assisted Cobb County in decreasing its feral cat population.
The shelter also states the program will help prevent more cats from being euthanized, ultimately saving taxpayers money while adding to the public health of the community.
More information about the Best Friends Cat Program can be found here.
