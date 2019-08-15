HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Hall County K-9 officer has passed away and it could be from swimming in toxic algae.
Gus, an 8 year-old K-9 officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, jumped into a pond to cool off, after chasing a suspect on Tuesday.
It has not yet but confirmed, but it's believed he died from toxic algae. An autopsy at the University of Georgia will determine the cause of death.
This comes after several dogs have died in the southeast as a result of the toxic algae. A metro Atlanta woman says her dog died after swimming in Lake Allatoona.
Last week, three other dogs died while swimming in a lake in North Carolina.
Georgia state officials said dogs are particularly susceptible to blue-green algae poisoning because the scum can attach to their coats and be swallowed during self-cleaning.
Symptoms, which usually arise anywhere from 15 minutes to several days after exposure, include diarrhea or vomiting, weakness or staggering, drooling, difficulty breathing and convulsions or seizures, the EPA reports.
Immediately, take your pet to the vet if you see these symptoms.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection Division confirms the toxic blue-green algae in Lake Allatoona is safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.