HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Residents in Hall County can now be informed on law enforcement activity with just a few mouse clicks. Hall County Sheriff’s Office released the Sheriff to Citizen online page to help residents seeking information on specific accidents, arrests, and events happening in the area.
The site provides an event map and an event search tool along with a menu of other informative material.
The event map provides plots accidents, arrests and incidents on a map of Hall County.
Residents seeking information on specific accidents, arrests or incidents can use the event search tool.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about the new online tool:
“The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has come a very long way in a short period of time when it comes to technology,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “Sheriff to Citizen just makes sense in the information-driven world we live in. I think our community will find it useful, easy to use and valuable in keeping up with what our deputies are responding to on a daily basis. The public has always had access to the information, but the site places it within easy reach. I invite the community to browse its functions and put it to use.”
Links to the new online tool:
