HALL CO., GA (CBS46)—Hall County wants to remind its residents that the library may be physically closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are ways Hall County library cardholders can continue to use the library resources.
"Now more than ever, we're living in a digital age," Hall County Library System Director Lisa MacKinney said. "The library has been digital for a number of years, and we hope this unusual set of circumstances provides an opportunity for people to rediscover their local library in a new, updated way."
The digital resources available on the Hall County Library System's website include:
- hoopla - a digital website/app allowing free downloads of e-books, audiobooks, comics, music and movies
- Tutor.com - provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help and test preparation to K-12th grade students, plus early college students and adult learners
- ReferenceUSA -a powerful online reference and research tool providing cardholders access to in-depth information on U.S. businesses and residents
- GALILEO- Georgia's virtual library, which has full text magazines, books, language learning, and much more
- Zinio - a service providing online access to a variety of popular magazines such as Newsweek, Parents, Smithsonian, Kiplinger's, and many more.
- One Click Digital - offers a variety of popular e-books and downloadable audiobooks.
The good news, these digital offerings are free to Hall County Library cardholders.
Those resources include ancestry.com's Library Edition, downloadable coloring pages from Dover Press and free Spectrum broadband and wi-fi access for students at home, just to name a few.
More information about all of these online offerings can be found at www.hallcountylibrary.org.
