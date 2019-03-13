Auburn, GA (CBS46) A Hall County man is jailed and accused of attempting to entice a young child for sexual purposes.
Stewart Myles Mitchell, 33, of Auburn, is accused of sending inappropriate pictures of himself and discussing sexual acts to an undercover agent, posing as a minor child. Mitchell also allegedly requested pictures of the child that were sexual in nature.
The crimes reportedly took place between February and March of 2019.
A search warrant was executed at Mitchell's home in Auburn and he was arrested and charged with electronic enticement of a minor.
During the search of his home, investigators seized several personal items and a computer. They're currently being analyzed to see if more evidence becomes available.
Mitchell is currently booked into the Hall County Jail. No bond has been issued.
